WISE SHEIKH Imran Hosein confirms COVID-19 = BIOWEAPON | ZIONISTS = RESPONSIBLE | ANOTHER ZIOWEAPON will be RELEASED in the HOLY LAND!!!

Peace to all (Salamu alaykum),



During this blessed month of Shawaal, I hope to continue spreading some of the jewels of Islamic Knowledge, Wisdom, and Sciences among the Brigheton community.



This video details an Islamic theological and jursiprudential opinion on the virus. This Sheikh is from Trinidad in the Caribbean and is known for distrusting the mainstream. He gives wise advice here and confirms what most of the independent researchers concluded. Namely, (1) that the virus is a bioweapon, (2) the Zionists are responsible ultimately, (3) another Virus will be released that is actually deadly, (4) there is no Islamic basis for shutting down houses of worship (churches, mosques, synagoges, temples, etc.), shutting down markets, schools, or mandating social distancing/masking, etc., (5) and finally that we should know that in the end God always wins! Trust the real plan, trust in God!



Brighteon is a community of wonderful, thoughtful, and kind believers and non-believers and I am sure that we can all benefit from the wisdom contained in the Islamic knowledge tradition. I am not here to proselytise but rather to help believers and non-believers in the West and around the world gain a better understanding of an often misunderstood tradition.



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