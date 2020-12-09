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Covid vaccine - Will you let unknown poisons into your body because the Govt say it’s safe? Well, watch this!
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107 views • December 09, 2020
@JulieWa95599900
Can you imagine anyone buying a new car when the manufacturer gives you no warranty against anything going wrong - no way, but the same sheeple are happy to let unknown poisons into their bodies because the Government say it’s safe.
Can you imagine anyone buying a new car when the manufacturer gives you no warranty against anything going wrong - no way, but the same sheeple are happy to let unknown poisons into their bodies because the Government say it’s safe.
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