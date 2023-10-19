Create New Account
The Sane Asylum #184 - 18 October 2023 - Guest: The Real Big Floppa
Rising Tide Media
Published a day ago

Savvy creative young white Nationalists are making a difference! The Big Floppa is Real! @The_Real_Floppa on Gab is an inspiring, gifted autodidactic polymath! https://odysee.com/@BigFloppaLive:4 We will take a deep dive into Floppa’s compelling documentary: “White Privilege: The Future for the West?”


