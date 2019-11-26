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WOMM 11-26-19 Garbage Humans And The Like
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24 views • November 26, 2019
Florida man and Florida woman make an appearance today. A feces-flinging freak is on the loose in Toronto. A man murdered his 2 sons and stabbed his wife in the back after being caught spending lottery winnings on prostitutes, before plunging a knife into his own chest. And, a few stories of people waiting to be molten piles of goo.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
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