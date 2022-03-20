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40 year old DJ killed by VAXX induced HEMORRHAGIC STROKE
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353 views • March 20, 2022
VOSLOORUS, SOUTH AFRICA — A popular, 40-year-old South African DJ and entrepreneur is dead, sending shock waves through the country’s hip-hop community. DJ Dimplez, whose real name is Tumi Mooi, is the founder of Pop Bottles Entertainment, a talent and event branding agency. He was also a very influential presence in South African hip-hop. DJ Dimplez won three South African Hip Hop Awards in 2013, including DJ of the Year. He won the award again in 2014. DJ Dimplez was also a social media influencer, with over 471,000 Twitter followers and 143,000 Instagram followers.
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SOURCES:
https://thecovidblog.com/2022/03/14/south-african-dj-dimplez-aka-tumi-mooi-suffers-brain-hemorrhage-dead-after-promoting-mrna-injections-on-social-media/
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

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