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Flat Earth???
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4082 views • December 16, 2019
These are just a few verses on this subject. Please study them for yourself and draw your conclusion. Remembered Jesus saves eternally. Once saved we are always saved.
John 3:16, Rom 3:21-22, Eph 2:8-9
God bless you an please share your insights
John 3:16, Rom 3:21-22, Eph 2:8-9
God bless you an please share your insights
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