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FROM THE HAGUE. INTERNATIONAL TRIALS DAY ONE -CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
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402 views • February 10, 2022
What they have done. This is just the first few minutes. The whole thing is hard to watch but this lays out what was done to the people. The crimes committed. Will this do anything? I doubt it. They own the courts and the law. All you can do it drag them out into the street and...Source: Wil Paranormal.
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