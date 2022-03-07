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Distraction instead of crisis processing
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100 views • March 07, 2022
For two years, people were kept in fear and panic by the mainstream media with headlines about Corona. But just in the last few days more and more facts came to light about corrupt politicians, misrepresentations in the media etc. Suddenly Corona has disappeared from the media and the topic of Ukraine war has everyone in fear.
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