Adultery decays your your body to painful death - Proverbs 5:11

Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adultery Brings A Pathetic Death.
Proverbs 5:11 (NIV).
11) At the end of your life you will groan,
when your flesh and body are spent.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The adulterous path results in a life of decay and a dreadful death.
This Cardinal sin is one of the 10.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mrxvs54a
#adultery #end #your #life #groan #flesh #body #spent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.