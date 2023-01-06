Adultery decays your your body to painful death - Proverbs 5:11

Welcome To Proverbs Club.Adultery Brings A Pathetic Death.

Proverbs 5:11 (NIV).

11) At the end of your life you will groan,

when your flesh and body are spent.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

The adulterous path results in a life of decay and a dreadful death.

This Cardinal sin is one of the 10.

