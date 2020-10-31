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Never, ever compromise!
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31 views • October 31, 2020
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The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 22, 2020.
The word compromise is defined as an agreement that is reached by each side making concessions or when you accept standards that are lower than is desirable. Concede and concessions are words that are associated with compromise. In Isaiah 55:8-9, God reminds us through His holy prophet, For My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts.
As followers of Christ, we are to observe the ways of the Lord thy God, Who is the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua. We cannot compromise or change the holy ways of God with the ways of the world or the ways of unbelievers. As the apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ writes in 2 Corinthians 6:14-17, Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel? And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people. Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you.
As God’s saints, as God’s Israel, we are to be separate from unbelievers, from false gods, from unrighteousness, from idols and from unclean things. We cannot compromise or substitute biblical truth with false teachings that cannot be found in the Bible. We are to be separate from apostate churches that do not preach biblical truth. Revelation 14:4, 5 and 12 speak of the saints of God as, they which were not defiled with women; for they are virgins. These are they which follow the Lamb whithersoever He goeth. These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb. And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God. Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.
Don’t be like ancient Israel which compromised their faith in God by sacrificing their children to Molech according to Jeremiah 32:35. Don’t be like ancient Israel which compromised and rebelled against the Way and the law of God in Isaiah 30:9-11, where it is written, That this is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the Lord: Which say to the seers, See not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits: Get you out of the way, turn aside out of the path, cause the Holy One of Israel to cease from before us.
This passage is prophetic in nature as it speaks also of the rebellious, lawless churches of today which are lukewarm and are part of the end-time Laodicean era of the church.
As the apostle of God writes in James 4:7, Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Say yes to the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua and His righteousness and no to satan and compromise.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) at 9 a.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) at 4 p.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV Songs of Praise: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 22, 2020.
The word compromise is defined as an agreement that is reached by each side making concessions or when you accept standards that are lower than is desirable. Concede and concessions are words that are associated with compromise. In Isaiah 55:8-9, God reminds us through His holy prophet, For My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts.
As followers of Christ, we are to observe the ways of the Lord thy God, Who is the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua. We cannot compromise or change the holy ways of God with the ways of the world or the ways of unbelievers. As the apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ writes in 2 Corinthians 6:14-17, Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel? And what agreement hath the temple of God with idols? for ye are the temple of the living God; as God hath said, I will dwell in them, and walk in them; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people. Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you.
As God’s saints, as God’s Israel, we are to be separate from unbelievers, from false gods, from unrighteousness, from idols and from unclean things. We cannot compromise or substitute biblical truth with false teachings that cannot be found in the Bible. We are to be separate from apostate churches that do not preach biblical truth. Revelation 14:4, 5 and 12 speak of the saints of God as, they which were not defiled with women; for they are virgins. These are they which follow the Lamb whithersoever He goeth. These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb. And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God. Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.
Don’t be like ancient Israel which compromised their faith in God by sacrificing their children to Molech according to Jeremiah 32:35. Don’t be like ancient Israel which compromised and rebelled against the Way and the law of God in Isaiah 30:9-11, where it is written, That this is a rebellious people, lying children, children that will not hear the law of the Lord: Which say to the seers, See not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits: Get you out of the way, turn aside out of the path, cause the Holy One of Israel to cease from before us.
This passage is prophetic in nature as it speaks also of the rebellious, lawless churches of today which are lukewarm and are part of the end-time Laodicean era of the church.
As the apostle of God writes in James 4:7, Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you. Say yes to the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua and His righteousness and no to satan and compromise.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) at 9 a.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) at 4 p.m. LOCAL time in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
MusicTV Songs of Praise: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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