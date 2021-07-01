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The Absurd Scale of the Flat Earth Delusion
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221 views • July 01, 2021
Flat Earth Delusion
The Absurd Scale of Conspiracy Required & The Psychology of Flat Earthers
Mirrored from : Revision https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJCNffnvGK44/
(By Professor Dave Explains)
Here's some more links to videos debunking the flat earth theory :
Some Reasons Why the Earth Is Not Flat: www.bitchute.com/video/ExteHuHamufL/
How the Stars Prove That the Earth Is Not Flat: www.bitchute.com/video/eOFn1hALx9Ej/
Sunsets Disprove Flat Earth: www.bitchute.com/video/BgXMC9sW5mWi/
Pastor and Holocaust Denier Steven Anderson Debunks the Flat Earth Delusion: www.bitchute.com/video/tmHXQYcD6ztI/
The Absurd Scale of Conspiracy Required & The Psychology of Flat Earthers
Mirrored from : Revision https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJCNffnvGK44/
(By Professor Dave Explains)
Here's some more links to videos debunking the flat earth theory :
Some Reasons Why the Earth Is Not Flat: www.bitchute.com/video/ExteHuHamufL/
How the Stars Prove That the Earth Is Not Flat: www.bitchute.com/video/eOFn1hALx9Ej/
Sunsets Disprove Flat Earth: www.bitchute.com/video/BgXMC9sW5mWi/
Pastor and Holocaust Denier Steven Anderson Debunks the Flat Earth Delusion: www.bitchute.com/video/tmHXQYcD6ztI/
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