Culture War | Medical Students Afraid to Speak? | Guest: Dr. Stanley Goldfarb | Part 2 | Do No Harm | Take Two Aspirin And Call Me By My Pronouns

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast again to discuss the rest of his book, “Take Two Aspirin And Call Me By My Pronouns” and the infection of social justice and opinion- based medicine into American medicine. He shares that if we focus on sociopolitical issues and identity politics in attempting to resolve disparities, we are definitely going to fail because there is no evidence that that is the solution to the problem. Dr. Goldfarb exposes that publishers are complicit in pushing this narrative because many times they won’t publish research unless it aligns with the implicit bias narrative. He explains that the words of diversity, equity, and inclusion all sound good except they don’t mean what they imply. He expounds that they mean identity politics where people in one group are treated differently than another group. Support the Moms on a Mission Podcast and Kingdom Companies like our affiliates below!





