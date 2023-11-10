Morning clashes between Palestinian militants and Israeli border guards (MAGAV) and Israeli police special forces in Jenin, West Bank - Nov 10
The fighting followed an Israeli drone strike on a house in Jenin said to be housing militants. In the ensuing clashes, 11 people were killed and 20 were injured.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.