Trump Plan for Iran/Iran Sleeper Cells

MSM Hyping Iranian Sleeper Cell Terror Attacks Paves the Way for the Deep State to Launch False Flags to Greenlight the US Officially Going to War with Iran! If You Want To Stop Total Economic Collapse and The Potential of Thermonuclear Armageddon, Watch, Research, and Share This Information!

The day after top Trump advisor, Steve Bannon met with the President concerning the escalation of the Iran/ Israel War, Jones and Bannon breakdown the new intel that the President has been issued on the potential of the catastrophic economic and geopolitical implications if this conflict escalates.

Netanyahu was trying to drag the United States into a direct war with Iran, Bannon and his advisors have been warning the president not to do this and it appears he is listening.