4/06/2023 -- Potential very large earthquake possible next 7-10 days -- M8+ West Pacific

Spinning Plasma Ball Experimenthttps://youtu.be/Wis_HEa3X84
April 6, 2023
There is a potential of a very large earthquake to develop in the West Pacific this week (7-10 days from today April 6, 2023) going above M7.9 into the M8 range, as well as two new locations to be on watch for M7.0 range activity (which is large in its own right).....
The locations in question are :
Mideast Iran -- up to M7.0 incoming
Coast of Chile -- up to M7.0 incoming
Vanuatu / Solomon Islands / PNG -- up to M8.0 incoming *possible
Additionally we have warnings going for M6.5 level to strike near Anchroage Alaska, and Coast of Japan Tokyo.
United States now on watch for M5.0 range (possibly just upper M4) in the Los Angeles basin (downtown LA basically).
East coast USA already started to move exactly in New York state, but we are looking for M4.0 level in Delaware, so I don't think this NY quake is the quake we're looking for, still several more days to go on the East Coast USA watch.
Twitch
https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.