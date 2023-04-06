Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
4/06/2023 -- Potential very large earthquake possible next 7-10 days -- M8+ West Pacific
111 views
channel image
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

Spinning Plasma Ball Experimenthttps://youtu.be/Wis_HEa3X84


April 6, 2023

There is a potential of a very large earthquake to develop in the West Pacific this week (7-10 days from today April 6, 2023) going above M7.9 into the M8 range, as well as two new locations to be on watch for M7.0 range activity (which is large in its own right).....

The locations in question are :

Mideast Iran -- up to M7.0 incoming

Coast of Chile -- up to M7.0 incoming

Vanuatu / Solomon Islands / PNG -- up to M8.0 incoming *possible

Additionally we have warnings going for M6.5 level to strike near Anchroage Alaska, and Coast of Japan Tokyo.

United States now on watch for M5.0 range (possibly just upper M4) in the Los Angeles basin (downtown LA basically).

East coast USA already started to move exactly in New York state, but we are looking for M4.0 level in Delaware, so I don't think this NY quake is the quake we're looking for, still several more days to go on the East Coast USA watch.


Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


Keywords
chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanoshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket