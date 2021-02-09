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National $15/hr Minimum Wage
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70 views • February 09, 2021
This is not going to help anybody, especially people making minimum wage. They will be the first to get their hours cut or worse, fired, terminated, no f'n job for you! This is another tool being used by the left to economically cripple the more rural, low cost of living red states. This is economic warfare being waged on fly over country.
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