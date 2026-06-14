Hormuz Strait: Closed? Open? Either way JPMorgan plans to make a profit



The critical waterway is no longer slammed totally shut to global energy flows, but the leakage isn’t enough to nurse the global economy back from the brink of disaster anytime soon, the world’s top bank by market cap says.



JPMorgan’s Commodities division estimates oil shipping via Hormuz has reached an average of 5.1M barrels per day (bpd) over the past two weeks, ~1/4 of the estimated 20M bpd going through the Strait before February 28.



Total Gulf nation exports are close to 9M bpd thanks to alternative shipment routes including pipelines.





“The result is a paradox where the strait’s status is simultaneously ‘open’ and ‘closed’ mirroring the famous quantum thought experiment of Schrodinger’s cat,” the bank said in a note.





🔊“Whether the Strait is open or closed depends almost entirely on what day it is, what metric you use, and whether the metaphorical ‘box’ has been opened to see if oil is actually flowing.”



JPMorgan’s new evaluation follows a worrying note from late April saying the oil market had been thrown out of whack by the Hormuz crisis and that higher energy prices were inevitable.



Despite the crisis triggered by Trump’s Iran war, CEO Jamie Dimon praised him for murdering the nation’s leader and kicking off the current conflict.

Adding:

Did the CIA weaponize Soviet paraphysics research on human beings’ ability to create energy fields?



Files from Project Stargate – the CIA’s top secret real-life Stranger Things program, include ‘The Magic Crystal’ – a fascinating scientific article by Soviet scientist G. Sergeyev about the superconductivity of the human brain.



The article, originally published in a September 1978 issue of Soviet weekly Nedelya, categorizes the brain as a large “liquid crystal,” containing electrons which, “under the influence of different fields,” can be activated to create high-gradient electromagnetic fields.



🧠 Citing research into the “energetics” of the human body, Sergeyev points to the brains ability to create a “spatial tunnelling effect” “analogous to electromagnetic phenomena in radio engineering,” with some individuals demonstrating the ability to “control this process at will” to affect others mentally or even physically.



The doctor of technical sciences recalled an experiment involving a woman who successfully projected geometric shapes onto blank photographic paper using only her mind, and another in which another woman induced contractions in the muscles of a frog’s leg in saline solution.



💬 “In both cases an intensification in the strength of the biofield and magnetic [vortices] were observed near the subjects. All this was registered by a special device called a bioplasmograph” - made from an organic substance containing cholesteryl acetate -which registers kinetic energy.



“This energy is certainly not great. Yet, if it were amplified by means of modern radiotechnical means, then some time in the future it might be possible to create a force system whose center would be the human brain or a liquid crystal model of it,” Sergeyev argued.





The CIA took Sergeyev’s work seriously. Seriously enough to include it in a separate, lengthy February 1980 report on “Paraphysics R&D” in the Warsaw Pact.



That was nearly half a century ago.



Imagine the capabilities the agency and other actors, from states to corporations, may have today, such as:



🔴 ultrasensitive modern sensors remotely detecting brain activity and emotional state



🔴 high frequency radio waves and mind-bending electromagnetic fields used to disorient targets



🔴 tools for the mass harvesting of bioenergy via a distributed grid of ‘cell’ towers



🔴 electronic insertion of commands into victims’ subconscious (MK Ultra on steroids)







@geopolitics_prime

