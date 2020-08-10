CHECKPOINTS Being Setup At New York City Bridges and Tunnels, $10k Fines Being Enforced!

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New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Wednesday he was introducing checkpoints at tunnels and bridges to trace travelers coming in from COVID-19 hotspot states and force them to quarantine, but failed to explain how he would enforce it.
At a press conference on Wednesday morning, de Blasoi sternly warned travelers that the law was 'serious' and that they could face a $10,000 fine if they do not self-isolate for 14 days once they arrive in the city.
The checkpoints will go up on Thursday but it remains unclear exactly where. -
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