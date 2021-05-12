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The Mindset You Need To Resist What's Coming
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140 views • May 12, 2021
As people continue in their rebellion against the Creator, He continues to unleash his wrath against them via curses He promised upon a disobedient people (Deut. 28; Lev. 26). What is ahead for us should the US fail to repent before a just and holy God are things that we must, as the people of God, prepare to face and with that comes a mindset to aid us in doing that. Pastor John Weaver joins me in this episode to talk about our preparation in mind, body and spirit to defy the advancing tyranny in our land.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-mindset-you-need-to-resist-whats-coming/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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