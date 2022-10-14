Create New Account
CNN Reveals Unaired 'Behind-the-Scenes' Footage from January 6
The entire “insurrection” was planned and staged. The footage was filmed by Nancy’s daughter Alexandra. Nancy’s son-in-law was outside filming the insurrection.

On Thursday CNN released never-before-seen footage of Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 — the two people who refused to call in the National Guard prior to that day and during the rioting.

Article:  https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/10/staged-pelosi-brought-daughter-camera-crew-us-capitol-riot-son-law-set-outside-film/ 

Source:  https://rumble.com/v1nvq9m-cnn-reveals-unaired-behind-the-scenes-footage-from-january-6.html


