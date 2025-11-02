The Most Dangerous Climate Fix, Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, November 1, 2025, #534.mp4

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008





The subject of geoengineering is now constantly being bantered about by countless so called science sources that continue to pretend it's all just a proposal and not actually raging in our skies. Bill Gates suddenly says there is no problem with the planet after all. Meanwhile, not so natural disease carrying mosquitos spread across the country and bunkers are being build below ballrooms in Washington DC. Hurricane Melissa and rare earth minerals recently discovered and disclosed in Jamaica, is there a connection? How long till the looming Mad Max reality unfolds and accelerates?

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.

Dane Wigington





Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. https://www.youtube.com/@DaneWigington





To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-november-1-2025-534/

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008





To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/





Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-t-shirts-cards-and-bumper-stickers/





Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://rumble.com/v5kcj59-the-dimming.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM