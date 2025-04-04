WAR WITH CHINA BY 2027! - State Department Memo Claims! - Blackrock's Panama Canal Takeover

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the manufactured crisis between the United States and China as news comes out about Derense Secretary Pete Hegseth distributing a memo regarding preparations for war with China.





Representative Scott Perry also claimed that the US must be ready for war with China by 2027 which is interestingly the same date we spoke of in September when the US Navy was directed to prepare for war with China by 2027.





China is also strengthening military might around Taiwan.





This is the perfect manufactured crisis to bring in the Great Reset. China and the United States are currently fighting over the Panama Canal. Of course it is all for show.





China is the blueprint the Trilateral Commission propped up to bring in technocracy. Klaus Schwab says himself that China is the role model for the Great Reset. This is the WEF's goal.





Now the Trump Administration is using Blackrock to push back and take the Panama Canal, effectively controlling the supply chain for most of the world.





Blackrock is the hallmark of the World Economic Forum's agenda. You owning nothing. Completely dependent as they bring in a digital ID system.





This isn't a real fight. It's a script. Swinging between a rock and a hard place.





Blackrock itself has 16 billion dollars that we KNOW of in Chinese stocks.





This is part of the manufactured power shift from the west to the east, utilizing war and you ability to have food and shelter.





Prepare yourselves accordingly!





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

