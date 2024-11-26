Cancer surgeon sounds alarm: explosion of turbo cancers caused by COVID jabs | Dr. James Royle

Prominent UK surgeon, Dr. James Royle warns of turbo cancers which are rapidly forming, spreading and mutating. Confirming the findings of Prof. Angus Dalgleish et al.

‘Many of my multidisciplinary team colleagues, fellow surgeons, oncologists, pathologists, radiologists and specialist nurses all acknowledged to me sudden change in patterns and dramatic increase in these incurable advanced cancers that we’ve observed in these past two years.’

The close temporal association between the increase cancers and the rollout fulfils the gold standard Bradford-Hill epidemiological criteria for causation.

The tide is quietly turning with his colleagues and over 30 surgeons seeing the same.

SOURCE: https://x.com/SaiKate108/status/1851199741276602449

