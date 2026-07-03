MetaShackle 2 Is Live ⚡ Backup Channel + Shorts Content ✅

I've created a second channel called MetaShackle 2, which will act as a backup channel, and it's where I will be posting all of my Shorts/short-form content moving forward.





So, if you like the Shorts, then you'll want to subscribe, as I will no longer be posting them on the main MetaShackle channel.









Subscribe to my Shorts Channel at - https://youtube.com/@metashackle2





❇ MetaShackle provides serious technical market analysis focused on XRP, Bitcoin, utility-driven crypto assets, and commodities, using Elliott Wave Theory, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and market structure to map potential future price movements with strategies built around capital preservation and risk management.





❇ This channel is designed for serious traders, long-term investors, and anyone who wants realistic market analysis without the hype. I regularly cover BTC, ETH, XRP, XLM, ALGO, HBAR, XDC, ADA, IOTA, SOL, QNT, ZBCN, TEL, and other utility-driven assets, along with Silver, Gold, Oil, BTC.D, USDT.D, and the total crypto market cap.





❇ My goal is to help viewers identify high-probability setups, understand market cycles, manage risk, and think more like SMART MONEY instead of exit liquidity. Content includes Elliott Wave counts, Smart Money Concepts, Fibonacci analysis, liquidity mapping, institutional flow, momentum, divergences, trends, realistic price targets, and disciplined trading/investing strategy.





❇ No hype. No spam. No endless product pitches. Just straightforward analysis from a real person focused on structure, probability, and long-term market opportunity, with a bit of comedy mixed in and regular interaction with viewers in the comment section.





🔒 JOIN MY PRIVATE COMMUNITY ON PATREON. Use code ➒ ➒ ➒.

• Gain Access to Exclusive Charts, Daily Updates & Community.

• Exclusive videos uploaded every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





📅 YOUTUBE UPLOAD SCHEDULE:

• New videos on Youtube every Monday and Friday.





🔗 OFFICIAL LINKS:

• Linktree: https://linktree.com/MetaShackle

• Shortcut: MetaShackle.com





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

• The logo, trade name, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ and may not be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2024, 2025, 2026.





⚠️ BEWARE OF FAKE ACCOUNTS:

• Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™.

• Official accounts never include extra letters, numbers, or characters..





⚠️ DISCLAIMER – NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE:

This video is for educational and entertainment purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency, commodities, and trading involve substantial risk of loss. Always do your own research (DYOR), use discretion, and consult a licensed financial professional. Past performance is not indicative of future results.





👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.









#XRP #BTC #XLM #HBAR #ALGO #QUANT #ADA #XDC #IOTA #UTILITY #CRYPTO #BLOCKCHAIN #MONEY #FINANCE #INVESTING #TRADING