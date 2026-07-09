PaTX Live Street Preaching 07_04_2026_ Babylon 🇺🇸 WILL FALL!

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My other channels:
Main Channel
https://youtube.com/@malaahk-imnawaahla?si=YIDGoJABLjauFRtd
Back up channels YOUTUBE:
https://youtube.com/@imnawaahlagabar144k2.0?si=IHcwI6SUdqI-OI_e
YOUTUBE:
https://youtube.com/@imnawaahlagabar555?si=nLQMyo4S8c1nw5yw
ODYSEE:
@Imnawa’ahla144k
RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/user/ELNUIMGABAR144
🕊️Shalawam 👑:
Teaching the Bible with 100% truth according to the scriptures
Name of the Heavenly Father is YAHAWAH - meaning "He is/He Exists"
The Name of His Son is YAHAWASHI - meaning "He is the Deliverer/He is Salvation"
Giving all praises to
YAHAWAH (The Heavenly Father)
BAHASHAM (in the Name of/Coming in the Name of)
YAHAWASHI (His Son)
BAHASHAM (in the Name of/Coming in the Name of)
RAWCHAA QADASH (the Holy Spirit)
THE TWELVE TRIBES of YASHARAHLA (BIBLICAL HEBREW ISRAELITES)
YAHAWADAH = 𐤉𐤄𐤅𐤃𐤄 = JUDAH = NEGROES/AFRICAN AMERICANS
BANYAMYAN = 𐤁𐤍𐤉𐤌𐤉𐤍 = BENJAMIN = WEST INDIES/ JAMAICA TO BELIZE
LAWYA = 𐤋𐤅𐤉 = LEVI = HAITIANS
SHAMAIWAN = 𐤔𐤌𐤏𐤅𐤍 = SIMEON = DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
ZABAWALAN = 𐤆𐤁𐤋𐤅𐤍 = ZEBULON = GUATEMALA TO PANAMA
AHPARYAM = 𐤀𐤐𐤓𐤉𐤌 = EPHRAIM = PUERTO RICANS
MANASHAH = 𐤌𐤍𐤔𐤄 = MANASSEH = CUBANS
GAD = 𐤂𐤃 = GAD = NORTH AMERICAN INDIANS
RAAHWABAN = 𐤓𐤀𐤅𐤁𐤍 = REUBEN = SEMINOLE INDIANS
NAPATHALAYA = 𐤍𐤐𐤕𐤋𐤉 = NAPTHALI = ARGENTINA AND CHILE
AHSHAR = 𐤀𐤔𐤓 = ASHER = COLOMBIA TO URUGUAY
YASHASHAKAR = 𐤉𐤔𐤔𐤊𐤓 = ISSACHAR = MEXICANS
Nationality is determined by the seed of your father not physical appearance.
Double honors to the Apostles and Elders of GMS - who taught us the 100% Truth through the Holy Spirit and who rule and teach well
#yahawahbahashamyahawashi #hebrewisraelites #blacks #latinos #nativeamericanindians #israeliteforeigners #motb #rfidchip #jacobstrouble #ww3 #famine #pestilence #manhood #youtube #rumble #bitchute #dayofatonement #atonement #repent #chariot #chariots #ufo #elect #144k #zombie #zombies #cdc #zombieoutbreak #outbreak #plague #disease #vaccine #covidvaccine