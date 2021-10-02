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Australia Sydney Clive Palmer Pharma Bribes Sept 14th Press Conference United Australia Party
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62 views • October 02, 2021
Australia Sydney Clive Palmer Pharma Bribes Sept 14th Press Conference United Australia Party
United Australia Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYeOljv43CU
https://www.facebook.com/CliveFrederickPalmer/videos/400202418142326
Clive Palmer Press conference - Press conference talking about Craig Kelly, the TGA and the threats of legal action for sharing their own report on Vaccine deaths and Vaccine adverse reactions.
Also important information about the right to choose what you put in your body, free from coersion or compulsion.
14 September 2021
@United Australia Party
United Australia Party
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CYeOljv43CU
https://www.facebook.com/CliveFrederickPalmer/videos/400202418142326
Clive Palmer Press conference - Press conference talking about Craig Kelly, the TGA and the threats of legal action for sharing their own report on Vaccine deaths and Vaccine adverse reactions.
Also important information about the right to choose what you put in your body, free from coersion or compulsion.
14 September 2021
@United Australia Party
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