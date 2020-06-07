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Episode #1964 - Friday - June 05, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/1RcBVmHy1h4
BREAKING: President Trump Directs Pentagon To Re-Deploy 9,500 Troops From Germany - 1964-6PM
President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull nearly 10,000 troops out of Germany by September, which would mark a sharp drawdown in a country that is home to the largest number of forces in Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Pentagon officials on Friday said they were unaware of the plan. But the Journal, citing unnamed government officials, said White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien recently signed off on it President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull nearly 10,000 troops out of Germany by September, which would mark a sharp drawdown in a country that is home to the largest number of forces in Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Pentagon officials on Friday said they were unaware of the plan. But the Journal, citing unnamed government officials, said White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien recently signed off on it. BREAKING: President Trump Directs Pentagon To Re-Deploy 9,500 Troops From Germany – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/Yb1730qN617
GUEST: OANN Reporter - John Spiropoulos has produced the local 6pm news in 4 cities: Louisville, Detroit, Miami and Washington, DC. and was the Personal Finance and Economics reporter for the ABC-TV affiliate in Washington DC. John has written and Produced eight self-help videos and books on personal finance and dozens of police training videos on technology crime including “CyberCrime Fighting” which was funded by the U.S. Justice Department. The program trained state, local and federal law enforcement on how to collect and use digital evidence to solve crimes and catch criminals.
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