Situation Update, June 21, 2021 - NATO pushing for Kaliningrad CATASTROPHE by provoking Russia

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The railway blockade of Kaliningrad is obviously a setup to try to provoke Russia into “attacking” a NATO member (Lithuania) so that NATO and the USA can justify a full-scale military assault on Russia. Once again, the neocons are scheming to plunge the world into global thermonuclear war in order to destroy the United States of America while attempting to maintain dictatorial control over the world’s natural resources and monetary systems.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-06-21-nato-pushing-for-kaliningrad-catastrophe-by-provoking-russia-into-global-nuclear-war.html
0:00 intro
1:37 Kaliningrad
5:54 Kaliningrad missiles
16:02 Russia's railway blockade reversal
20:54 article 5
30:26 Russia's defense
34:14 miscalculation of the west
48:52 Democrats
53:21 outro
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