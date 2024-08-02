Is the Universe Billions of Years Old? (Part 2) with Jay Seegert

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-jay-seegert-part-2
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Well, if you’ve been following our programs, you heard last week’s session where we’re dealing with the age of the earth - days of creation. Is the earth billions of years old, or only thousands of years old? And did God create the earth and its creatures in six days, meaning, you know, what we think of as 24-hour days, or in greater lengths of time? Our discussion…we’re having a great discussion with Jay Seegert. He’s the cofounder of the Creation Education Center, and he’s its principal lecturer. He has degrees in physics and engineering, and as you will hear and as we heard last week, it’s the Bible - that’s where his mind and his heart are first and foremost.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall