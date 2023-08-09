Create New Account
Another Lancet Goes Completely Through Leopard 2A6 Turret
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday

Footage of the combat work of the army special forces "Osman" to destroy the next tank 2A6 "Leopard" loitering ammunition "Lancet" in the Zaporozhye direction.

Mirrored - December1991

lancetzaporozhyeleopard 2a6

