X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB]/[WEF] Slips Again Up Again, The People Are Catching On

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2840a - August 3, 2022
The [CB]/[WEF] Slips Again Up Again, The People Are Catching On
The world is about to hit a point where they can no longer take it. Winter is approaching and the people around the world realize that the economic system is falling apart and it includes energy, but they know this is done on purpose. The people are seeing the plan of the [CB], the ability to shut accounts if they don't like the politics of the person
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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