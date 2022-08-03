X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [CB]/[WEF] Slips Again Up Again, The People Are Catching On

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2840a - August 3, 2022

The [CB]/[WEF] Slips Again Up Again, The People Are Catching On

The world is about to hit a point where they can no longer take it. Winter is approaching and the people around the world realize that the economic system is falling apart and it includes energy, but they know this is done on purpose. The people are seeing the plan of the [CB], the ability to shut accounts if they don't like the politics of the person

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