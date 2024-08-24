Exploring the Depths of Soul Care with Dr. Rob Reimer

Are you ready to be challenged today? In this episode, my introduction can hardly capture the depth and wisdom you'll find here—you simply need to experience it for yourself. Dr. Rob Reimer delves into the insights from his bestselling book, Soul Care, discussing the essentials of maintaining a healthy soul. We explore the importance of self-awareness, forgiveness, and inner healing. Dr. Reimer highlights the necessity of embracing God's grace and processing negative emotions daily. He also talks about the impact of spiritual warfare and emphasizes that addressing issues of the soul, including past traumas, is vital for physical healing.

Dr. Rob Reimer’s passion is to see the Kingdom of God advance through spiritual renewal. Rob began Renewal International to assist pastors, leaders, and churches globally to equip the people of God to live in freedom in Christ, and to walk in the fullness and power of the Holy Spirit. His books including Soul Care, River Dwellers, Spiritual Authority, Deep Faith, Pathways to the King, The Soul Care Leader, Calm in the Storm and The Tenderness of Jesus incorporate lessons God taught him over the years through life, marriage, and ministry. These transformative experiences challenge people to walk in the light with God and others and help people to practice hearing from God and accessing His power for ministry. Without Jesus, we have nothing to offer! In addition to his work with Renewal International, Dr. Reimer has served as Professor of Pastoral Theology at Alliance University in NY, NY, and as the founding and lead pastor of a church in New England.

