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Italian Politician Demands Bill Gates Be Arrested For Crimes Against Humanity on Parliament Floor
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19250 views • May 26, 2020
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/italian-politician-demands-bill-gates-arrested-crimes-humanity-parliament-floor/

Sara Cunial, the Member of Parliament for Rome, blasted Gates during her seven minute long speech on Thursday, claiming that he has been working on a depopulation policy and plans for dictatorial control over global politics.

The lawmaker blasted the shut down orders, handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and vaccines.

Cunial claimed that the “real goal of all of this is total control. Absolute domination of human beings, transformed into guinea pigs and slaves, violating sovereignty and free will. All this thanks to tricks/hoax disguised as political compromises.”

The politician also went off about vaccines, 5G, and facial recognition software — among other things.

The speech wrapped up with Cunial addressing the Italian president saying “next time you receive a phone call from the philanthropist Bill Gates forward it directly to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.”

Nationalist Review summed up her speech as “Bill Gates is a power-hungry elitist set on dominating the world through a campaign of genocide masked as charity—all in the hopes of controlling the population and preparing the world for slavery.”

Cunial studied industrial chemistry at the University of Padua and was elected in 2018.

Since taking office, Cunial has caused quite a stir, even being temporarily removed from her party for her opposition to vaccines and comparing them to a “genocide” in a Facebook post. Just weeks later, she held a press conference on the dangers of vaccines in the Chamber of Deputies.

In April, Cunial publicly ripped up coronavirus decrees of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government in the Chamber after she was pulled over for driving, despite having her parliamentary identification with her.

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Keywords
satanvaticansatanismcrimes against humanityeugenicsantichristbill gatessatanistgates foundationsara cunialitalian parliamentworld depopulationbill gates of hellbill gates satanbill gates antichristparliament for rome
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