Mr. Miles Guo warned the US government that the CCP’s “asymmetrical” war is that the CCP uses cheap weapons, one of which is balloons

2023年5月2日，美国独立媒体二人组 Diamond and Silk的直播节目采访 Ava Chen

Ava向观众们介绍早在2015年郭文贵先生就警告过美国政府，关于中共的“不对称”的战争，就是中共使用廉价的武器，其中的一种武器就是气球；但是这种武器的技术却是来自美国的技术，是因为美国的卖国贼为了自己的利益出卖军事技术给了中共。





On May 2, 2023, American independent media Diamond and Silk's live broadcast interview with Ava Chen,

Ava introduced to the audience that as early as 2015, Mr. Guo Wengui warned the US government that the CCP’s “asymmetrical” war is that the CCP uses cheap weapons, one of which is balloons, but the technology of this weapon is the technology from the United States is because American traitors sold military technology to the CCP for their own benefit.

