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Spiritual Discussion: Part 4 Advanced Freedom in Civilization and Divine Government
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- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
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Books of the Week
• Shadow Men: An Encyclopedia of Mind Control
https://amzn.to/3uVwLEP
• Six-Minute X-Ray: Rapid Behavior Profiling
https://amzn.to/3JsogEY
TODAY’s Featured Content & Articles:
• Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
https://amzn.to/3H9tOTg
Featured Content:
The Urantia Book: Paper 71 - Development of the State
https://www.urantia.org/urantia-book-standardized/paper-71-development-state
Our Latest Interviews:
INTERVIEW: Simon Esler & Amanda O'Donovan: Inside Trudeau's Lie & the Freedom Convoy
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