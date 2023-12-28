Owen Shroyer: “Once You’re In Their Custody, You Have No Rights”

THE SANTILLI REPORT

LIVE FROM AMERICA

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 27, 2023

EPISODE #3879 4PM





SPECIAL GUEST:

• Owen Shroyer, J6 Free Speech Political Prisoner & Host of Infowars WarRoom





WEBSITE:

• Infowars.com

• Banned.Video

• OwenShroyer.Store





SOCIAL MEDIA:

• Twitter/X: @OwenShroyer1776

• Rumble: http://rumble.com/owen





🚨Order Your Prescription Emergency Kit & “Election-Variant” COVID Kit by visiting TWC.health/LFA Use Promo Code: LFA for 10% OFF





🚨 INTRODUCING! Our Newest Sponsor Bella Grace. Bella Grace Elixir is the greatest health and wellness product of all time because of 3 powerful ingredients: LEARN MORE HERE: http://Pete.BellaGraceGlobal.com





🇺🇸Send Pete a Text! Text “Pete” to (844) 837-5132

🇺🇸Send Pete & Deb an Email! http://wkrpete.com/email





🚨 🚨 🚨 Don't get caught unprepared - keep The Wellness Company's Medical Emergency Kit in your medicine cabinet! Order Your Emergency Medical Kit NOW - http://twc.health/LFA





PREPARE NOW! 4Patriots 4patriots.com Use promo code: LFA





DESTROY HARMFUL AIRBORNE POLLUTANTS FOR GOOD. http://EKPure.com Promo Code LFA





Get LFA Gear: Visit: https://jeremyherrell.com/store/