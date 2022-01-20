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Hillbilly Horror News, Trump, and COVID
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10 views • January 20, 2022
About twenty-five minute video on Hillbilly Horror News, ostensible news stories that promote extreme fear of hillbillies, crackers, white trash, mostly white rural Americans, a genre which has exploded in frequency and significance since the election of Donald Trump and plays a central role in strong emotional reactions both to Trump and the COVID pandemic. The video discusses how to response to Hillbilly Horror News and prevent it from causing your or others to do something not in your interest.
References:
Book of Revelation for Dummies: https://www.amazon.com/Book-Revelation-Dummies-Larry-Helyer/dp/0470045213/ref=sr_1_11?crid=7NMGE5V59MR&;keywords=book+of+revelation&qid=1642635850&sprefix=book+of+revelation%2Caps%2C175&sr=8-11&asin=0470045213&revisionId=&format=4&depth=1
Time Maga Hat Wearing Kentucky Teens Taunt Indigenous American Story: https://time.com/5507911/kentucky-teens-maga-indigenous-peoples-march-viral-video/
Modern Racial Purity Story (VOX): https://www.vox.com/2014/12/22/7431391/guess-where-white-americans-have-the-most-african-ancestry
Racial Diversity in Churches: https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2015/07/27/the-most-and-least-racially-diverse-u-s-religious-groups/ft_15-07-23_religiondiversityindex-1/
It Can't Happen Here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/It_Can't_Happen_Here
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BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
References:
Book of Revelation for Dummies: https://www.amazon.com/Book-Revelation-Dummies-Larry-Helyer/dp/0470045213/ref=sr_1_11?crid=7NMGE5V59MR&;keywords=book+of+revelation&qid=1642635850&sprefix=book+of+revelation%2Caps%2C175&sr=8-11&asin=0470045213&revisionId=&format=4&depth=1
Time Maga Hat Wearing Kentucky Teens Taunt Indigenous American Story: https://time.com/5507911/kentucky-teens-maga-indigenous-peoples-march-viral-video/
Modern Racial Purity Story (VOX): https://www.vox.com/2014/12/22/7431391/guess-where-white-americans-have-the-most-african-ancestry
Racial Diversity in Churches: https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2015/07/27/the-most-and-least-racially-diverse-u-s-religious-groups/ft_15-07-23_religiondiversityindex-1/
It Can't Happen Here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/It_Can't_Happen_Here
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
###
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