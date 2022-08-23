Anthony Fauci Stepping Down From Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

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https://gnews.org/post/p1c6n299d
08/22/2022 Breaking news: Anthony Fauci is stepping down from his position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the age of 84 in December after leading the agency for 38 years