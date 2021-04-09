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ANOTHER CDC FAIL
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3890 views • April 09, 2021
ANOTHER CDC FAIL
After a year of telling the world to obsessively spray disinfectant over every surface to avoid catching Covid, the CDC has now walked back yet another mitigation, citing lack of risk of surface transmissibility and the fact the disinfectants are likely causing more harm to our health.
#CDC #Disinfectant #HygieneTheater #Lysol #Sanitizer #FlipFlop #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 9, 2021
After a year of telling the world to obsessively spray disinfectant over every surface to avoid catching Covid, the CDC has now walked back yet another mitigation, citing lack of risk of surface transmissibility and the fact the disinfectants are likely causing more harm to our health.
#CDC #Disinfectant #HygieneTheater #Lysol #Sanitizer #FlipFlop #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 9, 2021
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