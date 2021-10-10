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Are RFID Chips Really the Mark of the Beast?
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20 views • October 10, 2021
Technologies and payment systems like Apple Pay, contactless cards, and RFID microchips are not the actual Mark of the Beast. But they are precursors. The number and variety of precursors are increasing everywhere. We are being conditioned to buy and sell without cash, and to use our bodies (retinas, fingerprints, facial mapping, etc.) for identification. One day soon, a compliant public will accept microchip implants (as predicted in the Bible) in their hand or forehead, to be used for all buying and selling. Be warned and be prepared!
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