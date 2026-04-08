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Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 8, 2026
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 8, 2026

▪️ In Bryansk Oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the village of Kositsy in Sevsky District with kamikaze drones; one civilian was wounded.

▪️ On the Sumy axis, the Group of Forces "North" is engaged in fierce fighting in Shostkinsky and Sumsky districts. Advances of up to 200 meters have been made over the past 24 hours.

▪️ In Belgorod Oblast, in Shebekino, three people were injured by the detonation of an FPV drone. In the settlement of Bytsenkov in Krasnoyaruzhsky District, a driver sustained barotrauma from a drone strike on a vehicle. In the village of Malomikhaylovka in Shebekinsky District, a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone struck a car, injuring two civilians. In the village of Golovchino in Grayvoronsky District, a married couple was injured during a Ukrainian drone attack on a vehicle. On the Rozhdestvenka – Mokraya Orlovka road section, a drone hit a passenger car; the man died en route to the hospital.

▪️ On the Kharkov axis, the enemy is establishing a network of fortifications along the Gontarovka – Kirillovka – Veliky Burluk line. In the area of Volchanskye Khutora, fierce small-arms battles continue; our assault groups are clearing forest areas near Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, reports the Group of Forces "North".

▪️ On the Slavyansk axis, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are counterattacking in the northern part of Nikiforovka and near Fyodorovka Vtoraya.

▪️ On the Konstantinovka axis – battles for the city and its encirclement from the west. The enemy is attempting to prevent the envelopment of its garrison from the flank and is counterattacking.

▪️ In the Gulyaypole area, our Far Eastern warriors continue to penetrate the enemy's defense in the interest of liberating the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Komsomolskoye, and Charivnoye.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front – heavy fighting for Primorskoye and Stepnogorsk. As a result of an enemy attack on a secondary school in the village of Velikaya Znamenka in Kamenka-Dneprovskaya municipal district, ten people were injured: seven children and three adults. One person was killed.

▪️ In Kherson Oblast, in the village of Maslovka, a woman was killed during Ukrainian Armed Forces shelling of a private house. In the village of Velikye Kopani, a passenger car was damaged – a man was injured.

The report was compiled by:  ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)/ Two Majors on 𝕏 (https://x.com/two_majors)

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bankwa
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