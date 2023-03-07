Conservative Teen Reacts To Liberal Parents Vs Conservative Teens

This video took a ton of work to put together, but I’m happy with the final product and I’d like to make more of these, maybe with some friends as well. What other videos would you like us to react to? Let us know in the comments below!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.