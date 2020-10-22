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[VF] Intervention des White Coats • America's Frontline Doctors (Vidéo censurée par YouTube)
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21 views • October 22, 2020
Un aréopage de médecins spécialisés dans différentes disciplines se met en avant pour dire la vérité aux populations : la psychose générée par l'ensemble des États du monde occidental et l'OMS n'est pas justifiée. Mille mercis à eux.
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L'article sur mon blogue :
http://www.margueriterothe.com/covid-19-masques-intervention-des-white-coats-america-s-frontline-doctors-video-censuree-par-youtube
Mon blogue :
margueriterothe.com
Mon Twitter :
@MargueriteRothe
Mes autres chaînes :
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/ (en cours d’aménagement)
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