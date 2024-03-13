Create New Account
Don't Look Up! - Airline Pilot Exposes Truth about Chemtrails
The Prisoner
In this interview we chat with an experiences airline pilot regarding the truth about chemtrails. Due to the nature of this interview, the pilot wishes to remain anonymous, and therefore his identity has been hidden.

This interview blows open any notion that chemtrails is a conspiracy. The question is how many airline pilots know they are spraying poison into our skies?

Find out in the interview.

Mirrored - Drake Michigan

