Ursula now trying to mobilize €800 billion to 'defend against' Russia
The same woman who claimed Russia was stripping chips from dishwashers and refrigerators to fix its military hardware is now trying to mobilize €800 billion to “defend against” those same refrigerators.

Adding: 

Election fraud caught on camera: Moldova’s ruling party inflated overseas votes to win


In Turin, only 786 voters entered polling station 38/175, but the official result shows 1,806 votes. In Vicenza, the numbers were also rigged—by 4%.

Observers in Verona were blocked from filming by officials who feared exposure. Police saw nothing illegal in the recordings.

These videos (shown, but I didn't upload) confirm what many suspected: even abroad, the PAS party couldn’t win honestly and resorted to ballot stuffing. And that’s just a few stations—how many more were faked?

