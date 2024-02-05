Create New Account
Dr John Campbell on US Sports: Covid vaccines are safe
US Sports Radio
Says British Prime Minister in offical statement a few days ago.

Watch on parliament TV, about 13.30 pm, Wednesday 31st January 2024

Watch the full hearing:

https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/5bfca061-5df1-4f4e-9e9b-92ca5e2c5e5a?agenda=True


Dr. Campbell's books

https://amzn.to/3ubOB8F


Here helpful messages from Dr. Campbell daily on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
healthvaccinesdeathadversecovid19dr john campbell

