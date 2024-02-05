Dr John Campbell on US Sports: Covid vaccines are safe

Says British Prime Minister in offical statement a few days ago.
Watch on parliament TV, about 13.30 pm, Wednesday 31st January 2024
Watch the full hearing:
https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/5bfca061-5df1-4f4e-9e9b-92ca5e2c5e5a?agenda=True
Dr. Campbell's books
Here helpful messages from Dr. Campbell daily on US Sports Radio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.