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Inclusive Spirituality & 5D 6th Senses - Rev. Elaine San Soucie: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #9
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1 view • September 19, 2021
Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras, today I get the delight to interview Spiritualist Rev. Elaine San Soucie. Now Elaine’s journey into spirituality started when she was a high school biology and chemistry teacher, school psychologist, counselor, and special education teacher for almost three decades. After retiring from the education profession, she pursued her passion for spirituality. She was ordained a Spiritualist minister in 2013 and was also granted reciprocity by TNSA in 2014. Since then, she has added such skills as hypnosis, mediumship, energy healing, and more. So, let’s jump down the rabbit hole with Elaine. Welcome Elaine!
Show highlights:
Inclusive spiritual weddings, baby naming ceremony, & funeral service can be listen to at 16:33.
Learning to activate and amplify your 6th senses with consciousness can be listen to at 29:06.
Various Hypnosis modalities and how parallel realities factor into why hypnosis practitioners, channelers, mediums, etc get different outcomes for the future. You can listen at 39:07.
For more on Elaine’s offerings at: facebook.com/Elaine.sansoucie
For more information about Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
Show highlights:
Inclusive spiritual weddings, baby naming ceremony, & funeral service can be listen to at 16:33.
Learning to activate and amplify your 6th senses with consciousness can be listen to at 29:06.
Various Hypnosis modalities and how parallel realities factor into why hypnosis practitioners, channelers, mediums, etc get different outcomes for the future. You can listen at 39:07.
For more on Elaine’s offerings at: facebook.com/Elaine.sansoucie
For more information about Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new episodes.
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by PremiumBeats.com
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://anchor.fm/
https://pixabay.com/
Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing!
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