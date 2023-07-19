Mr. Miles Guo: I pay my respects to the Statue of Liberty every time I visit it

https://gettr.com/post/p2maip84b75

Mr. Miles Guo's live broadcast in front of the Statue of Liberty on July 17, 2017: I pay my respects to the Statue of Liberty every time I visit it. The lack of spirit represented by the Statue of Liberty, such as the pursuit of freedom and democracy, etc., is the crux of all the problems in Chinese society! I hope one day that I will be able to bring to China the Statue of Liberty and the spirit it symbolizes!





郭文贵先生2017年7月17日在自由女神像前的直播：每次参观自由女神像，文贵都会向它行尊敬之礼。缺乏自由女神所代表的人们追求自由、民主等精神是中国社会所有问题的症结所在！文贵希望有朝一日能把自由女神及其所象征的精神带到中国！





