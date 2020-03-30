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A Massive Fire Destroys a Banknote Printing Plant & A Factory in China!!
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115 views • March 30, 2020
#China #Shanghai Mint fire. The granary was burnt, and the banknote printing plant was also burned. It all made sense, something was gone, and a piece of fire burned down the evidence of destruction. And near the same area another Factory caught on fire & was destroyed!!
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