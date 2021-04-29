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Report 247 | Ian Briggs Recounts the Story of Gavin Briggs, RAF Vet, Dad of 3, Driven to Suicide by False CMS Claims & Whistleblower Retaliation
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40 views • April 29, 2021
Tragically revealing conversation with Ian Briggs, Royal Air Force (RAF) aeronautical engineer veteran, father of Gavin Briggs, also an RAF veteran of 15 years, young father of three, who sadly took his life last summer after being hounded for years by CMS, the Child Maintenance Service and Child Support Agency, with false claims of missing arrears in child support, wrongful assessment of income, and aggressive demands for unlawful payments over and above his regular payments.
Many thanks to Ian Briggs for speaking out and for pursuing CMS, the coroner, and MP's with the facts of this case, and helping to highlight the cases of 1000s of other UK dads and vets, as covered recently in News Panel 20.
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Many thanks to Ian Briggs for speaking out and for pursuing CMS, the coroner, and MP's with the facts of this case, and helping to highlight the cases of 1000s of other UK dads and vets, as covered recently in News Panel 20.
** **
SUBSCRIBE TO STAY INFORMED:
Subscribe to this channel for regular notice of further updates
(please click the Subscribe button above).
PLEASE SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL TO KEEP IT GOING:
Patreon: Patreon.com/RamolaD.
Paypal: Paypal.me/RamolaD
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Bitchute, Brighteon, Lbry, Odysee: Ramola D Reports
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @EccEveryday
THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, DO SHARE WIDELY!
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